‘Yellowstone’ Network Paramount Laying Off 349 Employees Days After Christmas

Yellowstone is one of the more popular shows on television right now. Its home network is Paramount, and Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, is currently undergoing some restructuring.

The restructuring of Paramount+ has had three different levels. The first set of layoffs started in August of 2024, followed by another in September of 2024.

The layoffs in September directly affected staffers at Paramount+, the streaming arm of Paramount Global, which airs Yellowstone.

The final set of layoffs from Paramount are set to happen just days before Christmas. According to a notice filed publicly, another 349 Paramount employees will be let go on Dec. 23, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024, bringing the total of impacted workers to 1,168.

The company is trying to make cuts that will save around $500 million dollars in 2025, but there is no word on how this will affect Paramount+ and other Paramount on-screen projects.

Paramount is a media and entertainment company that also owns CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Pluto TV.

Yellowstone is currently about to wrap Season 5, and the show is supposed to end with these episodes. Rumors of a Season 6 appear not be true, since Deadline reports that Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) will star in an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. We tried to ask Lainey Wilson, but she was mum on details, of course.

Just goes to show you the savageness of the entertainment industry. Laying off so many employees just days before Christmas, taking a break for Christmas, then cranking them off once again before the new year.

