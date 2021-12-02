‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Who’s to Blame for Yellowstone’s Bunkhouse Problems?

Yellowstone has a bunkhouse problem, but if it's being handled properly is open for debate. In recent episodes, tensions between Walker and Lloyd have escalated, and the look on the elder wrangler's face to close Ep. 5 seemed to foreshadow more violence to come in the coming weeks.

Is it his fault? Lloyd did try to submit a complaint to human resources, but that is Rip Wheeler, and he doesn't seem to be here for the soft and cuddly on Yellowstone. Walker flaunted his relationship with Laramie, but he didn't know she was with Lloyd when he returned from exile. So, can you blame him for all the fighting?

Taste of Country's Adison Haager and Billy Dukes discuss this during the newest episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast. Their conclusion? It's not Lloyd's fault and it's not Rip's fault. It's really not Laramie's fault, either.

Also this week, the hosts discuss Garrett's involvement in the attack on the Dutton family and the future of Monica and Kayce. Plus, what's going on with Jimmy and why do the 6666 Ranch cowboys look so authentic?

The next new episode of Dutton Rules is coming next week, after the next episode airs. It'll feature an interview with two stars of the show, Kelsey Absille and Luke Grimes. An archive interview with Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) can be found below.

Newcomers and Yellowstone experts have a place here, as the hosts represent both.