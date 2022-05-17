The first two stars of Yellowstone prequel 1932 have been announced. Veteran actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will lead the Taylor Sheridan story.

1932 follows 1883 as a Yellowstone prequel. While 1883 (starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott) was the Yellowstone origin story, 1932 promises to introduce viewers to the next generation of Duttons in a time when America was facing pandemic, drought, prohibition and the Great Depression. Per Deadline, the new show will launch in December.

The 79-year-old Ford is one of the most iconic actors of the last 50 years, starring in both the Star Wars franchise and Indiana Jones franchises. The Fugitive and the Call of the Wild are two of his dramas, although he's appeared in dozens of well-known films since beginning his career in the 1960s.

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, is another iconic actor with an equally impressive resume. Her credits include The Queen (for which she won an Oscar), Hitchcock and Gosford Park.

No other actors were revealed by Deadline, who sourced the Paramount Network in delivering the news. It's also not clear which characters Ford and Mirren will play. 1932 is set 49 years after the most recent series ends, making it possible that Ford could play an older version of McGraw's James Dutton, and Mirren an elder Margaret Dutton. If this is the case, it would serve as something as a spoiler, as during a flashback scene buried within a Season 4 episode of Yellowstone viewers see James Dutton get shot in a gun fight. The wound looked potentially fatal.

Coincidentally, filming of Yellowstone began on Monday in Montana.

Yellowstone: How Is James Dutton Related to John Dutton? The relationship between John Dutton on Yellowstone and James Dutton on 1883 was mostly a bar argument until a very pivotal line of dialogue from Ep. 10 of the Tim McGraw show. Suddenly fans wanted to know who the seventh generation Dutton is. We've illustrated the relationships below and found the fact that is tripping people up in the quest to make sense of this family tree.