Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are not only dating on the show, but they are together in real life, too. The couple turned to social media on Wednesday (April 12) to reveal their real-life romance by posting a photo of them kissing to Bingham's Instagram.

The picture shows 42-year-old Bingham and 33-year-old Harrison in jeans, camouflage jackets and muck boots, kissing in front of a massive bonfire.

"More than a spark," Bingham writes, tagging Harrison.

"I love you, cowboy," she writes in response.

Bingham shot to fame in 2009, when his song "The Weary Kind" served as the theme song for the acclaimed film Crazy Heart. Bingham won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award and more for the song, and he's forged a successful music career independently in the years since. He co-stars on Yellowstone in the role of Walker, an ex-con who works as a ranch hand on the Dutton ranch. He and his wife of 12 years, filmmaker Anna Axster, divorced in 2021.

His character on Yellowstone is also romantically involved with Harrison's character, Laramie, a barrel racer who was previously romantically linked with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). That love triangle provided quite a bit of intrigue in Season 4 of Yellowstone.

The second half of Yellowstone's Season 5 is currently up in the air in the midst of a widely reported dispute between series star Kevin Costner and producers over his shooting schedule. Various reports have said that series creator Taylor Sheridan is considering killing off the character of John Dutton and bringing the show to an end at the conclusion of Season 5.

A Paramount executive has also confirmed that a rumored Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey will move forward, whether Costner returns to Yellowstone or not.

