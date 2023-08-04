When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 1 Begin on CBS?

Season 1 of Yellowstone is coming to CBS, and now we know when.

The show has been plugged into the network's fall schedule to fill a programming gap resulting from Writer's Guild of America and Screen Actor's Guild strikes. Yellowstone debuted on Paramount Network, a sister to CBS.

When initially announced, the Kevin Costner-led drama was only slotted in for Sundays at 9PM ET. A more complete schedule has now emerged, with an altered start time.

Per Deadline, Season 1 of Yellowstone will begin on CBS on Sept. 17 at 8:30PM.

Back-to-back episodes will air, followed by two more on Sept. 24.

The start time may get pushed back if the day's NFL Games run late, but either way, Yellowstone will follow 60 Minutes.

Due to the ongoing strikes, the continuation of Season 5 of Yellowstone and Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1923 have been pushed indefinitely. Neither have started filming, and Sheridan has admitted he stopped writing remaining Season 5 episodes in solidarity with the writer's strike.

The writer's strike has lasted more than 90 days, while the SAG-AFTRA strike is still in its first month. Historically, these strikes have varied in length, from several hours to six-plus months. No promise has been made that Season 1 of Yellowstone will finish on CBS, or that additional seasons will follow.

The Dutton Rules Podcast will return to cover Season 1 of Yellowstone and whatever comes next. Billy Dukes and Adison Haager will break down each episode and update fans on the latest off-set news weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you podcast.

