Yellowstone will make its network television debut in the Fall of 2023. CBS has announced that it will begin airing the runaway hit drama as part of its revised fall schedule amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

The modern-day Western launched in 2018 via Paramount Network and rose through the ratings to become the most-watched drama on cable television during Season 4 in 2022.

Yellowstone has previously only been available via paid cable subscription to Paramount Network, with episodes subsequently available via streaming through Peacock. CBS will begin airing the show on Sundays at 9PM ET/PT, beginning with Season 1. According to People, CBS has not yet announced a premiere date.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in early May, and SAG and AFTRA went on strike in July. That has upended networks' initial plans for the upcoming fall lineups, with many shows that were scheduled now left unfinished.

Paramount initially announced the second half of Yellowstone's Season 5 for the summer, but the show has been delayed due to a scheduling dispute between series star Kevin Costner and producers. Costner recently confirmed he's no longer under contract to the show, and Paramount announced in early May that the second half of Season 5 would begin airing in November, with those episodes bringing the series to a close. It's not clear how the ongoing strikes will affect those plans.

Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a planned sequel to Yellowstone, with the details to be announced.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICS: See Inside Taylor Sheridan's Historic 6666 Ranch in Texas The massive, historic Texas ranch where the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 will shoot has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

See Forrie J. Smith's Stunning Ranch: