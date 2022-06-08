The characters of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) have never been in a worse place in their relationship on Yellowstone, but in a new interview, Reilly teases that the brother-sister relationship is about to take an interesting turn for the forthcoming Season 5.

Season 4 saw the two characters about as far apart as possible, both emotionally and physically, as Beth nursed their father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), back to health after the concerted attacks on the Dutton family that ended Season 3 and Jamie kept his distance after she blamed him for the attacks. As Season 4 ended, Beth used coercion to convince Jamie to kill his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), and she got photographic evidence of him trying to dump the body at the Train Station, the mountainside where many of the Duttons' problems ultimately end up.

Since Jamie is the currently-acting attorney general in Montana, she's trying to force him to protect the family from some of the consequences of their own harsh dealings with forces that border their land, and Reilly tells TV Guide Magazine that means they will have more interaction in Season 5.

“There’s a bit of the early dynamic coming back into the show, of them having to work together,” Reilly states (quote via TV Insider). “[Beth and John] are using Jamie to put things through that they wouldn’t be able to do. They need him working for the family. It’s like working for the mob.”

As the new season opens, Beth and her longtime love, ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are settling into wedded bliss, which will bring some new dimensions to Reilly's portrayal of Beth.

“They’re in a beautiful, solid place,” she shares. “There’s something magical for her that this is now, finally, her husband, her person forever. Marriage for her is a wonderful thing. Has it tamed her? No.”

In fact, as Reilly said in an interview in May, Beth is becoming even more fearsome as filming for Season 5 gets underway.

"Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a little bit — she's a married woman — that's not happening," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, the married woman part's happening, but the calming down. So, it's just, the fierceness is legitimately ramping up."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

