The cast and crew of Yellowstone have been hard at work shooting for the show's upcoming Season 5, but they take some time out for fun, too. Actor Brecken Merrill turned to social media to post a humorous new video of a "cast member" who was "caught vandalizing" the set of the show.

Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, posted the clip below on Sept. 19. The video shows one of the horses from the show chowing down on the top rail of its corral on the ranch where the show films — and from the look of the rail, the determined equine might be a repeat offender.

"Leaked BTS footage from Yellowstone season 5!!" Merrill writes to accompany the footage. "Cast member caught vandalizing set."

He ends his post with the hashtags #spoiler, #yellowstonetv, #yellowstoneseason5, #duttonranch, #horsingaround and #bunkhouseboys.

The 14-year-old actor frequently updates fans via social media, and he's not shy about posting things from behind the scenes of Yellowstone, which has grown into the most-watched show on cable television over the course of four seasons since it launched in 2018.

Merrill also shares glimpses into his personal life. In late July, he posted a picture of his beloved Parson Russell Terrier, Betty White, after she had suffered injuries in an attack from a pit bull.

Merrill posted again on Aug. 17, updating fans on his dog's status.

"Betty update: she is cone-free and back to getting into trouble," he wrote. "She managed to climb up onto a dresser (she’s part mountain goat) and eat one of my mom’s earrings. She had the good sense to spit out the hook."

"Her hair is growing back nicely and her scars won’t hamper her modeling career," the young actor added. "Thank you all for your prayers and kind thoughts. I felt the love and I know Betty did too!"

Merril also shared a family loss in a post on Aug. 20, writing, "Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life. Pour a cold one out for one helluva guy!"

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May. The new season is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

