Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to give fans a hopeful update on his dog, Betty White, after a "horrific" dog attack that left her badly injured.

Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the epic modern Western, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 17), updating fans on his dog's status several weeks after she got injured in an attack from another dog.

"Betty update: she is cone-free and back to getting into trouble," he writes. "She managed to climb up onto a dresser (she’s part mountain goat) and eat one of my mom’s earrings. She had the good sense to spit out the hook."

"Her hair is growing back nicely and her scars won’t hamper her modeling career," the young actor adds. "Thank you all for your prayers and kind thoughts. I felt the love and I know Betty did too!"

Merrill's update comes three weeks after he posted that his beloved Parson Russell Terrier had been to the vet after getting attacked.

He subsequently posted an update that said she was "not doing well," asking for prayers:

Betty later had a "dramatic turnaround," and Merrill again turned to social media to thank fans:

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 began filming on location in Montana in mid-May, and Merrill has since posted several social media updates from the area.

Yellowstone Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

