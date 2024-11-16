Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 10 Preview: Kayce Turns on Jamie

Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) confrontation with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) does not lead to peace and cooperation on Yellowstone. Episode 10 of Season 5 is set for Sunday (Nov. 17). Here is what fans should expect:

Season 5, Episode 10 of Yellowstone is called "The Apocalypse of Change," and it airs at 8PM ET on Sunday (Nov. 17) on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone returned with Episode 9 last week (Nov. 10). Spoilers are included below.

The second half of Season 5 will not include Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton.

If you recall, Beth (Kelly Reilly) encouraged her doubting brother to go talk to Jamie just before the end credits of last week's episode. The two weren't on the same page at that point, but a new Yellowstone teaser video makes it clear Kayce joins Team Beth.

Related: Am I the Only One That Noticed This Huge Yellowstone Plot Hole?

During last week's episode of Yellowstone, viewers learned that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was dead. Police and authorities say it was death by suicide, but we quickly learn Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) had hired a hitman to make his death look like suicide.

Beth believes Jamie is behind it, and he admits as much to Sarah in a scene later in the episode. Kayce doesn't think Jamie is capable of it.

Amid her grief, Beth calls her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) home from Texas, where he'd been watching over cattle at the 6666 Ranch. There was a lot of cowboying during this episode, but none of it was obviously consequential.

Two more important events took place: Kayce, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) moved into their own home on the ranch, and Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) pledged to fight a pipeline planned through their reservation.

Yellowstone, Season 5, Episode 10 Preview:

The conversation between Kayce and Jamie is the one thing that fans expect to see in Episode 10. John Dutton's funeral also seems inevitable, although Kayce's confrontation with a medical examiner in this teaser video suggests a delay.

Rainwater may visit Beth and pledge his help, which forms a blood alliance with Kayce Dutton and the family. The rest of the ranch (including Summer Higgins, if she's still around) should also find out Governor John Dutton's been killed.

A new governor may also be named. In real life that would be the lieutenant governor, but it's not clear who that is on Yellowstone.

The other spoiler from that teaser video is a shot that shows a newscast reporting that the governor's death was being investigated as a homicide. That should begin the unraveling of Sarah and Jamie's torrid affair, and lead to some sort of punishment for both. It's not certain, however, that this scene happens during Ep. 10.

At some point soon, Carter's (Finn Little) storyline is going to get amplified. There was a clip of him firing a shotgun in the original trailer, and another of him looking terrified in this teaser. Yellowstone also shared this tender photo of Rip watching over his protege in bed. It's the kind of thing you see after a frightening injury.

Yellowstone Season 5B - Unit Photography Emerson Miller loading...

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes