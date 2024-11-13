I Watched the New ‘Yellowstone’ Teaser Video Frame by Frame + Wow!

Immediately after Yellowstone aired on Sunday (Nov. 10), a new video appeared on the show's social media pages that's meant to get fans pumped for the rest of Season 5.

The action-packed teaser speaks to several plot points and hints at what's to come. For example, the scene where Kayce Dutton is seen flipping Jamie onto his desk implies their upcoming confrontation does not go well.

If you recall, Episode 9 ended with Beth Dutton telling her youngest brother to go talk to Jamie and ask him if he'd helped plan what happened to John Dutton. Consider this your spoiler alert.

Kayce Dutton dominates the 60-second-long teaser for the remainder of Yellowstone Season 5, and I suspect that's true for each of the remaining episodes. He's always played peacemaker within the Dutton family, refusing to take a side in the years-long fight between Beth and Jamie.

Talking to my Dutton Rules podcast co-host Adison Haager, actor Luke Grimes says that changes. His character will be forced to draw a line in the sand or pick sides. Moments like the one seen above all but guarantee he'll learn what we already know: Jamie is complicit in his father's murder.

That's not the only thing I learned from slowing down this video: While a funeral for John Dutton seems like something fans should expect in Ep. 10 (Nov. 17), Kayce's altercation with medical examiners suggest something is holding the process up.

He's also seen making a blood oath with Chief Thomas Rainwater — we already saw this during the official Season 5 trailer, but now we know that Rainwater has offered any help the family needs as they pursue justice.

Remember, prior to his death, Governor John Dutton was Rainwater's ally in stopping a planned oil pipeline through the reservation. Plus, the beneficiary of the Yellowstone Ranch is 16-year-old Tate Dutton, son of Monica who grew up on said reservation.

The biggest clue about what's to come appears 14 seconds into the trailer, and you have to stop to catch it.

Here's a screenshot of the moment that ties everything together (below). Jamie and Sarah are nearly basking in the glory for erasing John Dutton from the picture, until quite suddenly both are seen destroying evidence (him with a shredder, her with a hammer).

Other scenes leave more questions than answers. Monica and Tate share two emotional moments, and Carter — Rip's teenage protege — appears to be in duress. We know he shoots someone from the longer trailer video released last month. Who is attacking the ranch?

Beth's emotions are as varied as you'd expect. She's calm, melancholy, defiant and antagonizing at different points. Helena PD may now be investigating a murder, but it's clear she wants to be the one to dish out justice, especially if Jamie is involved.

The biggest mystery comes at the very end of this new clip, when Kayce is seen saying "You should be scared. I know everything."

Who is he talking to?

Yellowstone typically provides a scenic drive through dramatic twists and turns, but Season 5 may very well be straight-forward.

Sarah Atwood manipulated Jamie Dutton into believing he wanted his father killed, hired a hitman to do the job, and Beth knows it. She'll stop at nothing to get revenge, and now she has an important — perhaps the most important — ally.

