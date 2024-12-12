‘Yellowstone': Season 5, Episode 14 Finale Preview — We Were All Wrong!

The short teaser that followed last Sunday's (Dec. 8) episode of Yellowstone included a major clue about what happens during this Sunday's (Dec. 15) finale.

Did you catch it?

Afterward, chatter was about the continued use of "season finale" over "series finale," but see if you can spy the omen of death that comes before that:

Yellowstone's Season 5 finale airs on Paramount Network this Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8PM ET.

The major plot lines fans expect to wrap up are: Who gets the Dutton family ranch and what will become of Beth and Jamie's feud.

Filming for a new spinoff called Madison is expected to begin in 2025.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13 Recap:

There wasn't much plot movement during Ep. 13 of Yellowstone. In many ways, it was a final all-call for cast and crew, as actors we hadn't seen all season (Laramie, Emily, Christina) returned for a line or two, and Taylor Sheridan flexed (literally) around a swimming pool.

Fans didn't love it, but I will still defend his right to flex. He landed the plane amid a series of storms — go ahead and take another lap, big fella!

At the very end, Kayce hints at a plan to give the ranch away to save having to pay taxes. The details of that plan were not made clear, but most people believe he'll want to give it to Chief Rainwater, thus bringing the "7 Generations Theory" into play.

Elsewhere, Rainwater and Mo talk about stealing pipe to prevent a pipeline, and Market Equities executives start to realize Sarah Atwood may have had a hand in killing John Dutton. Then, the FBI arrives.

Jamie Dutton asks ex-girlfriend Christina for help, and she encourages him to make something of a Hail Mary speech to state congress. You'd think living would be his No. 1 priority, but nope, dude still wants that governor's chair.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 14 (Finale) Preview:

Two things have to happen by the end of the finale: The Beth vs. Jamie feud needs to get settled, and viewers have to have some idea about the future of the ranch.

A clue found in that teaser video serves notice that neither will come without a cost.

At about the 15-second mark, there's a random bird — a hawk or eagle, perhaps — and in the greater Yellowstone universe, birds always spell death to a Dutton.

Think about it: Season 1, Ep. 1 — a bird hopped up on John Dutton as he held a dying Lee Dutton in his arms (a scene that was repeated during Elsa Dutton's death scene in 1883).

During the Season 3 finale, birds flew overhead before gunmen tried to take out every living Dutton. At the start of Season 5, Lloyd watches birds fly overhead moments before we learn John Dutton has died.

Yellowstone fans may think they know how this ends, but there's reason to suspect an evil plot twist is coming.

Executive Producer Christina Voros tells the Hollywood Reporter that the script for the finale took her breath away and left her stunned.

The "7 Generations Theory" could be the answer to who gets the ranch, but her interview — and the presence of that bird in the teaser — tells me it will come at a cost.

Who is most likely to die? Leaked news that Beth and Rip will live on for a spinoff seemingly means they're safe. Jamie's death hardly feels like a bird-worthy tragedy at this point. This leaves Kayce Dutton.

Yeah, we're going to need an extra box of tissues this week.

