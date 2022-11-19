‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares How Season 5 Explains Kayce’s Vision Quest [Interview]
Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 premiere did not give fans too much insight into what Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) Vision Quest meant at the end of Season 4, but in a new interview, Grimes says more understanding is coming.
Season 4 ended with Kayce undergoing a days-long Native American ritual that ends with him telling his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), "I saw the end of us."
What Does "I Saw the End of Us?" Mean on Yellowstone?
While the Season 5 two-part premiere did not reveal what Kayce saw in his Vision Quest, it did clarify what the vision doesn't mean: after Monica loses their baby, Kayce assures her that "the end of us" is a choice, and their relationship ending is not a choice he would ever make.
Will Yellowstone Season 5 Explain Kayce's Vision Quest?
Talking to Taste of Country before the premiere, Grimes said fans would have a greater insight before the new season is over.
"At the time, I didn't even know," Grimes reveals of shooting the Season 4 cliffhanger, which prompted intense fan speculation online.
"And now, throughout Season 5 — even more toward the end of Season 5 — you start to understand what that meant for him and what he saw, and sort of what that choice was that he had to make in that Vision Quest."
Are the Yellowstone Fan Theories About Kayce's Vision Quest Right?
Fans have speculated that "the end of us" meant the end of Kayce and Monica, or possibly the end of the Dutton family's reign over their land, among other theories. Asked directly if any of the fan theories were close to what ends up happening, both Asbille and Grimes laughed before he replied, "I've never read any of the fan theories, to be honest. I try to stay off the forums, if you will."
What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiered on Nov. 13, scoring the biggest ratings in the show's history. Yellowstone grew to become the most-watched show on cable television during Season 4, and Season 5 is offering fans an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of seven episodes each.
