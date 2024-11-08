‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2: Everything You Need to Know

The return of Yellowstone is just around the corner, and fans have been clamoring for any information they can get about the show's final episodes. Read on to find out everything there is to know about Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2.

When Does Yellowstone Return?

Yellowstone will return on Sunday, Nov. 10, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

Is Filming Complete for Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes. The stars of Yellowstone were posting to social media as they wrapped up their time on the iconic show, and they later shared some photos from a wrap party.

Which Stars Are Returning to Yellowstone in Season 5, Part 2?

Most of the principal cast of Yellowstone is returning for the second half of Season 5, as far as we can tell.

Fans can expect to see Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Finn Little (Carter), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd), Ryan Bingham (Walker), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Denim Richards (Colby), Gil Birmingham (Chairman Rainwater), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) and more in the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5.

Lainey Wilson is also returning in the role of Abby.

Will Kevin Costner Appear in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

Yes. No. Maybe?! Actually ... no, as far as we know. After much back-and-forth with Paramount Network and Yellowstone producers about a scheduling conflict, Costner has announced that he will not, in fact, return for the final episodes of Season 5. It's been widely reported that his lead character of patriarch John Dutton will die early in the new episodes.

However, the fact that the trailer for Season 5, Part 2 still featured Costner set off a new round of rumors.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

There were originally supposed to be six, but series creator Taylor Sheridan has said in interviews that it may end up stretching as many as ten episodes. Paramount has not yet confirmed the number of episodes remaining in Season 5.

Is There a Trailer for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2?

Yes. Paramount has released an action-packed teaser for the new episodes that looks like the season will wrap with the show's trademark mix of intrigue, drama and action.

What Happens After Yellowstone Ends?

Paramount has announced a Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Party of Five and Lost star Matthew Fox. The network described the show as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

What Other Shows Are Connected to Yellowstone?

There are several other shows in the Yellowstone universe, beginning with 1883, which tells the origin story of the Dutton family and how they came to own the Yellowstone Ranch.

1923 picks up that story a generation later, and its second season is also forthcoming. Paramount has also announced a show titled 1944, with no details available, and a show titled 6666, which would be an offshoot of Yellowstone set at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

