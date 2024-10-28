One Yellowstone character is in big trouble to start Season 5. A just-released trailer for Part 2 finds him in peril not once, twice or three times.

Six different clips point to his demise.

It was easy to miss if you simply watched like most well-adjusted fans of the Paramount Network program. But if you broke it down frame by frame like the Dutton Rules podcast team did, you'd come to a few very stunning conclusions.

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 begins on Paramount Network on Nov. 10.

Season 5 .Part 1 ended in January 2023.

Two Hollywood strikes and long, unfruitful contract negotiations between the show and Kevin Costner dominated headlines about Yellowstone for most of the last 18 months.

Last week's trailer also spotlights what could be the biggest plotline of Season 5, Part 2 and foreshadows how all of this is going to end. Here are our three biggest takeaways:

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Trailer Breakdown:

It's Jamie. He's the one who is screwed during Season 5, and that's kind of surprising, because he seemed to have an upper-hand over his sister Beth at the end of Part 1. If you recall, both are planning the other's murder, but she just learned the family has a place where they dump dead bodies.

It's called the train station, and it's probably the coolest part of Yellowstone folklore.

Different shots find Jamie being escorted out of the capitol by security, feverishly shredding documents, breaking into a home (his home?), fighting with his No. 1 ally Sarah Atwood, fighting with Kayce, and more.

Then there's that SUV that Rip and Lloyd torch. It looks very much like Jamie's Dodge Durango, driven during dramatic scenes in previously seasons (specifically, when Beth learns Jamie is a father).

Yep, he's screwed, and his death could come early. These last few episodes are pretending to be all about Beth and Jamie, but the show has thrown us off scent before. Here's what we think is going to be the most important thing that happens this fall.

A Kidnapping at the Broken Rock Reservation

When you slow down the clips that star Chief Rainwater and Mo, you spy a pendant with a red handprint across his chest. That symbolizes a missing or killed indigenous person, which syncs up with the other clips from the trailer.

Paramount Network Paramount Network loading...

Rainwater and Kayce Dutton take a blood oath to defend each other that will surely put him between the Chief and his father. The tribe is also prepped for battle, and during one hair-raising scene, a native woman is seen running across a ridge line on fire.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has sought accuracy, if not empathy for Native American issues throughout all of his programs. While Rainwater's plotline has thinned in recent seasons, it was a pressing issue during Season 1 and 2, and Sheridan has said he's known how this ends since before Season 1.

The end undoubtedly involves the indigenous tribes, and by extension, Kayce, Monica and Tate.

Is Kevin Costner Returning to Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner's John Dutton is all over the trailer but — unless producers are pulling one very dirty trick — he didn't film for the remainder of Season 5.

That means any clips being used were filmed two years ago. It's really confusing to see him featured prominently after all of the drama between the two parties. Yes, he's still a big part of the active storyline, but there's nothing that points to his demise. That's still coming, right?

Where Are the Cowboys?

Here is a list of Yellowstone stars we don't see in the Season 5, Part 2 trailer: Tate, Summer, Teeter, Walker, Laramie, Colby, Ryan and Jake — basically the whole bunkhouse!

They're sure to be featured prominently, but remember, half that group was sent to Texas with the herd after brucellosis threat. Don't recall that?

You'd better watch our Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 recap video here:

