Cole Hauser Shares What ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has in Store for Rip + Beth Dutton

Yellowstone Season 5 has seen some big emotional scenes between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her new husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) so far, and in a new interview, Hauser says the upcoming episodes will reveal a whole new side to Beth's character.

Why Is Beth Crying in Yellowstone Season 5?

Season 5 premiered on Nov. 13, and Episode 1 saw Beth tearfully apologizing to Rip for the way she's treated him in the past, after a dream dredged up some difficult memories for her.

Episode 3 aired on Sunday (Nov. 20), and Beth was once again in tears after a conversation with John (Kevin Costner) touched off some of her painful memories of her mother. In an interview to promote Season 5 of Yellowstone, Hauser tells Taste of Country that fans can expect to see a continuing progression for Beth in upcoming episodes.

Will We Find Out More About Beth's Past in Yellowstone Season 5?

Asked if we'll find out more about Rip's difficult past in the new season, Hauser replied, "I would say it's the opposite. More of who Beth really is, and what she's gone through to get to the place that she is."

The longtime on-again, off-again lovers finally married at the end of Season 4, and Hauser says that factors into Reilly's character arc in Season 5.

How Does Beth and Rip Being Married Affect Yellowstone Season 5?

"Obviously, us being married brings up a lot of emotions for her, I think, in the beginning of Season 5," he adds. "And what you get from Rip is the same thing that he's always been, which is a rock for her."

What Can We Expect From Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone's Season 5 is slated to be an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes instead of 10. The new episodes will air in two arcs of seven episodes apiece.

