Alert! You Can Buy Beer at McDonald’s: Here’s Where

You walk up to the counter at McDonald's and order a No. 1, and when they ask what you would like as your beverage, the last thing you would expect to say is beer.

But did you know that there are many McDonald's locations where you can do exactly that? While here in America, this is not a thing, we are in the minority on that.

You can currently order a McBeer at a McDonald's in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Greece, South Korea, Czech Republic, Sweeden, Lithuania and Germany.

The reason is still unclear why you can't in America, but that doesn't mean we haven't tried.

In the '80s, higher-ups at McDonald's considered letting a California location serve alcohol, but that was ultimately shut down at the final hour.

The only thing that experts studying the situation can connect as to why McDonald's doesn't serve alcohol here in America is that McDonald's in the U.K. doesn't serve alcohol either, and they say it's because it's "not something that fits with the family-friendly focus of our restaurants in the U.K. There also isn't huge customer demand for it."

It seems like pretty easy call; we love beer here in America, consuming over 630 billion gallons per year, and we know we love our McDonald's, so why doesn't a major beer brand team up with the chain for the American version of the McBeer?

If you look deeper into what it would take for that to happen here in the States, it becomes a little clearer. There are many state and local laws in place that could present some yellow tape, as well as liquor licensing that would have to be acquired.

Not to mention adding the logistics of actual beer delivery, on top of the food service delivery that is needed to run a McDonald's location. It's possible the revenue generated from beer sales would not be worth the hassle.

Fear not, we are America, and we will find a way. If all of these other countries can have McBeers at their McDonald's, we should too.

While there are no longer real speakeasies here in America, as there is no need for them, there are still some low-key spots that you can buy beer that you wouldn't expect.

Chuck E. Cheese is one of those places, believe it or not. Ask me how I know. I used to work there as the mascot when I was 16. While your kids play, you can kick back and down a beer or three and relax. Their pizza is good too. The more you know.