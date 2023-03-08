Zach Bryan and Ashley McBryde are among the country acts who have joined the bill for the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Bryan is headlining the second night of the two-day festival, with alt-folk band the Lumineers anchoring a bill the day prior.

Other country and Americana acts taking the stage during this year's iteration of Pilgrimage include Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Hailey Whitters, the War and Treaty, Margo Price, Ian Munsick, Yola and Madeline Edwards. They'll share the stage with acts hailing from a variety of genres: Rock group the Black Crowes, indie folk band the Head and the Heart and pop singer-songwriter Patrick Droney are all on the bill for 2023.

Now in its ninth year, Pilgrimage Festival will take place once at again at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tenn. in 2023. In addition to musical offerings, the event will showcase local creators of all description.

Festival-goers can check out the talents of many different chefs, jewelers, artisans and brewers in between musical sets. The Americana Music Triangle Experience, Makers Village and Craft Beer Hall will all feature a variety of entertainment options for those who attend the festival.

This year, Pilgrimage Festival will take place on Sept. 23 and 24. Tickets go on sale Thursday (March 9), and fans can choose from a variety of options and price points, including general admission and VIP passes for both single and two-day experiences. Visit the festival's website for more information.