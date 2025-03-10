Is Zach Top a time traveler plucked right out of the 1980s? With his traditional country music sound, he could easily pass as Alan Jackson's son.

Top has the internet swirling in circles after he covered George Jones' 1992 song "Finally Friday," while he is sitting on an old riding lawnmower.

The video starts with Top leaned back on an old Husqvarna mower, with a case of Coors light sitting under his feet and one in the cup holder, as he strums an acoustic guitar.

Top sings,

"I got a hundred dollars smokin' in my billfold / I know I oughta save it, but it's burnin' a hole / Right through my pocket and into my skin / Come Monday morning, I'll be broke again / It's finally Friday, I'm free again / I got my motor running for a wild weekend / It's finally Friday, I'm outta control / Forget the workin' blues and let the good times roll."

The comments section under his video is just pure gold.

One fan writes, "I love how he’s on a lawnmower for this."

We concur — the fact that he chose to be posted up on a lawnmower with a case of beer really sets a tone that Jones would have loved.

Another fan confirms what we said earlier about people thinking he is Jackson's son, saying: "He is the absolute love child of George/Alan/'90s country."

Other fans are calling for Top to release a full covers album, with nothing but '90s country covers.

Now, that would be epic.

