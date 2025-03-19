Move over, Brad Paisley! There's a new traditional guitar picker in Nashville, and his name is Zach Top.

Many fans love Top for his throwback country sound, Wrangler jeans and signature mustache, but he went viral recently for a whole different reason: His guitar playing.

Apparently, few knew that Zach Top could shred in the most bluegrass way. Check out the video below.

In the throwback video, you can see a much younger Top flat-picking the guitar like his life depends on it. It is not confirmed who exactly is playing along with him in the band, but Top has mentioned being in a bluegrass band with his family early on in his career.

"One of our new country legends??? Have not heard a voice and a guitar player like that in a while!!!😀👍" commented one user.

"Plays guitar like magic, sings like an angel, and gorgeous to boot!" another fan commented.

"Sounds like Skaggs, Plays better than Hendrix!?! Amazing son!!!" said another fan.

In a recent interview with Country Central, Top shared how artists including Keith Whitley and George Strait shaped his deep love for the country genre.

He also talked about why he picked up the guitar, and he gave all the credit to Marty Robbins. Growing up in Washington State, he was surrounded by bluegrass music, which shaped the unique roots that he has brought to his country sound to create his signature classic mix.

Top's skills on the guitar are rare these days, with most artists strumming along on simple chords or leaning on pre-recorded tracks to perform.

Top recently turned in a buzzworthy performance at the 2025 CRS New Faces of Country Music show, running through a set that included "Sounds Like the Radio," "Bad Luck," "Use Me," "I Never Lie" and "Cold Beer & Country Music."

