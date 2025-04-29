Zach Top has taken country music by storm lately, so he might be onto something when he says that "people are starving for stuff that's real."

The "I Never Lie" hitmaker stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked him straight up: Why are you so popular?

We already knew the answer, and he wasn't shy to admit it, either.

"I think that people are starving for stuff that's real, that isn't filtered and prettied up," Top says.

He seems to be referring to the over-produced, pop-tinged country music that has dominated the format for many years. Perhaps fans are ready for a turning of the tides?

"The only thing I've ever done on TikTok is sit there with my acoustic guitar and play and sing for 'em, and there's no lip-synching and no hanky-panky with it all," he continues, taking a dig at social media celebs.

Authentic country music is what he's about — and for fans, his cowboy hat and old school mustache don't hurt, either.

"I think people appreciate it, and I think it stands out a little bit," Top says, "and I would say that would be my best guess why it's worked. I don't know for sure, but I'm sure glad it has."

Worked it has indeed: The newcomer was just awarded the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year. He's also performing on the show this year.

The 2025 ACM Awards are happening on May 8 at 8PM ET. The show will air live from the Star in Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime and Twitch.

