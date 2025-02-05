100K Eggs Plucked From 18-Wheeler, Leaving Police Scrambling

With an egg shortage looming due to the bird flu, things are starting to get a little out of hand.

On Saturday (Feb. 1), more than 100,000 eggs were stolen from a trailer that was hauling them from a distribution center in Pennsylvania. Per Penn Live, the eggs were plucked around 8:40PM at the Pete & Gerry’s Organics warehouse.

Normally, someone stealing 100K eggs would be looked at as an idiot, but these larcenists knew what they were doing. Eggs are coveted right now, and prices have skyrocketed.

The street value of these eggs is estimated to be roughly $40,000.

But the thieves might struggle to offload these chicken nuggets on the black market, and they will have to be kept at the proper temperature and sold within a matter of days.

Also, how does one go about selling 100K eggs on the black market?

Maybe they will walk into large grocery stores and ask to speak with the manager, then make an offer they can't refuse?

Pennsylvania police are scrambling, asking the public to come forward with any knowledge about the egg caper so they can bring them in for questioning.

With news that Waffle House is even charging a $.50 surcharge per egg, something like this was bound to happen.

