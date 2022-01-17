Sunday's (Jan. 16) episode of 1883 — the Yellowstone origin story — was devastating. The death of a fan favorite left viewers needing a shoulder to cry on. No, it's not either of the two actors pictured above.

Dutton Rules hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes might start a support group if this kind of drama continues to mark the Paramount+ series. While brilliantly written and acted out by stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott and others, 1883 is light on laughter and sunshine.

It's a dark show, but why? That's the focus of this week's conversation during Ep. 18 of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

The first few minutes of the podcast episode don't give away who died, and we won't do it in this space, either. If you love spoilers, read our recap of 1883 Ep. 5, "The Fangs of Freedom." Ennis (played by Eric Nelsen) and Elsa (Isabel May) continue to dominate the screen with a love story as pure as Romeo & Juliet's. One week after a memorable river crossing, the pioneers encountered bandits and were forced to attack. It's this sequence that leads to ... OK, we promised no spoilers here.

Archives of the Dutton Rules podcast include interviews with Nelsen and Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. There are also conversations with the cast of 1883, like McGraw, Hill and Elliott.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com. The episode wraps with a fan Q&A where the hosts reveal information about a potential Season 2 of 1883.

See Pictures From the '1883' World Premiere in Las Vegas The stars of 1883 walk the red carpet and socialize during before and after the world premiere of the series at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. See pictures of Tim McGraw Faith Hill , Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabela May and more.