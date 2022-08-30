‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Settles Divorce From Tim Robbins

1883 star Gratiela Brancusi and Hollywood superstar Tim Robbins have finalized their divorce after two years, according to reports.

According to legal documents the Blast obtained, 62-year-old Robbins and his former wife, 33, wed on Feb. 1, 2017. The legal filing lists the date of their split as July 1, 2020.

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," the documents read, adding that Robbins and Brancusi "acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time.”

The details of the divorce settlement are confidential.

Robbins is the star of a long string of classic movies, including Bull Durham and The Shawshank Redemption. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mystic River in 2004, and he's also won two Golden Globe Awards; for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture for Mystic River, and for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical for The Player.

Prior to his marriage to Brancusi, Robbins was in a decades-long relationship with Susan Sarandon from 1988 until 2009. The former couple have two children together, but never legally married.

Brancusi originally hails from Romania. She rose to fame in 2021 in the role of Noemi in 1883. Her gritty portrayal of the Romani immigrant who forms a bond with Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) was one of the standout performances from the Yellowstone prequel, which also starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott.

