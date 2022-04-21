‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Superhero Film Role

1883 star Isabel May is heading to the superhero universe. The actor, who starred as Elsa Dutton alongside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the Paramount+ show, is slated for a new film called Wonder Twins, which will see release through HBO Max.

The movie is based on the DC Comics brand The Wonder Twins, which Hanna-Barbera Productions introduced in 1977 as part of The All-New Super Friends Hour.

The superhero twins consist of Jayna (played by May), who has the power to transform into any animal, and Zan, who possesses the power to become water. KJ Apa will portray the other Wonder Twin in the new film. The twins activate their powers by touching hands and saying, "Wonder Twin powers, activate!" The original cartoon also featured a monkey sidekick named Gleek, who assisted in their crimefighting missions.

The superhero characters appeared in Super Friends shows in the '70s and '80s, and in 1996, they began to appear in the DC Comic universe with the comic, Extreme Justice. They appeared in other comics and television shows in the 2000s and 2010s, including Teen Titans and Smallville. The characters also received their own 12-issue, mini-series comic in 2019.

Adam Sztykiel —the writer and producer behind the sitcom Undateable and Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movie, Black Adam — will make his directorial debut with Wonder Twins. The movie is a joint production between DC Films, Temple Hill Entertainment and HBO Original Films. Details on a release date are to be announced.

Prior to acting alongside onscreen parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on 1883, May made her debut in Alexa & Katie on Netflix in 2018. She went on to appear on Young Sheldon and hold various film roles before securing the role on 1883. May's Wonder Twins co-star, KJ Apa, is best known from the CW drama Riverdale, as well as movies including A Dog's Purpose and I Still Believe.