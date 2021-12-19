Episode 1 and 2 of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 brought more tension and drama than anyone expected. There's a lot to unpack, from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's performance to the truth about the White Elephant Saloon to budding romance between two young actors.

The seedy establishment show in Episode 2 was a real place and — alarmingly — the action that takes place within was not uncommon. The show's main characters (James and Margaret Dutton, plus Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan) are fictional, but others are real, and the interplay between the group is very realistic. During this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes offer raw first impressions of the acting and action, and explore the truths behind what viewers watched on Paramount+.

Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan relied on many real-life, 19th century institutions to build the world the Duttons are traveling from. Along the way, he visits Civil War battlefields and untamed prairies to tell the backstories of each character. There are very few frivolities nestled into the fabric of the show. In fact, anyone who needs a light-hearted subplot to balance the death and depression might not be satisfied by the first two episodes.

Click play to listen, or If you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com. Further previews of 1883 are available in the Dutton Rules archives, including a recap of conversations with McGraw, Hill and Isabel May.

