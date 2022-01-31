‘1883’ Drops a 27-Song Soundtrack and It’s Everything You’re Imagining — Almost
1883 viewers rarely leave an episode talking about the music in the way they might after an episode of Yellowstone, but that doesn't mean music isn't central to the drama. With that in mind, fans can now listen to 1883: Season 1, Volume 1, the show's soundtrack.
Composers Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian are behind the almost entirely instrumental, symphonic soundtrack for Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone origin story.
Among the 27 tracks is an eight-minute-long version of the theme, called "1883 Theme." From there it's the music that creates meaningful transitions between action scenes. Few songs are pinned to a moment from any of the episodes, although "Enter James Dutton" could very well come during Tim McGraw's character's introduction. Most sound like what is used to support Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) as she delivers her monologues, or the pioneers as they trudge further north.
Song titles like "Desolate Beauty" and "Daybreak" give one a good feeling for what to expect from the 1883 soundtrack, available to stream at any digital streaming provider. In a statement, Tyler speaks about conveying the "struggle, heartbreak, beauty, pain, love, stoicism, sorrow and resilience" of the show and its characters (quote via Yahoo). Fiddles, the hurdy gurdy and string instruments from early America help him do that.
Not included on the 1883 soundtrack is the show's most memorable music moment thus far. Listeners will not hear Elsa Dutton singing "Beautiful Dreamer," nor will they hear her version of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata," which came during a harrowing river crossing scene in Ep. 4.
Tyler and Vivian are the sole performers on all 27 songs. Both worked with Sheridan previously — in fact, Yellowstone dropped an official soundtrack in 2018 that included 24 instrumentals used on the show. Tyler is listed on Amazon as the performer for that project. Many expressed disappointment that the show hadn't released anything featuring the many alt-country and Americana songs used across the four seasons. There is no Ryan Bingham music on the Yellowstone soundtrack.
Milan Records released 1883: Season 1, Volume 1 last Friday (Jan. 28).