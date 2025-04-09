Season 2 of 1923 is over, but fans still have questions.

The Yellowstone prequel left most fans satisfied, but even the most glowing reviews want more details on topics like Spencer Dutton's second baby boy.

Cast members have filled in a few gaps. Fans have tracked down information elsewhere. Still, there are one or two plot holes that require an expert opinion, or — at the very least — an aggressive stab in the dark.

Season 2 of 1923 on Paramount+ ended Sunday (April 6).

The final episode wrapped up every major plot line before flashing forward to explain Spencer Dutton's next moves.

The Dutton Rules podcast team breaks down the finale during a new episode.

Spoilers are coming. Many of these seven burning questions about the final episode of 1923 come from fans who weighed in at the Taste of Country YouTube channel.

Will There Be a 1923 Season 3?

Paramount has been shifty with this information, but anyone who watched the Season 2 finale will draw the same conclusion: A third season of 1923 would be pointless, especially with another sequel called 1944 possible (keep reading).

In 2023, actor Brandon Sklenar told the Hollywood Reporter that the two seasons of 1923 were bookends. He walked that back in early 2025, matching a tone set from official show communications that Season 2 was not confirmed to be the final season.

This week, Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Dutton) all but confirmed the show's end when she told People that the cast was sad to see the "show" end, and that everyone was willing to go another 10 seasons at the time they wrapped.

That jives with what we saw on TV. While there are questions about the action, there are no cliffhangers or new characters to usher in a third season.

Jacob Dutton retired, leaving the ranch to Spencer, and his story was fast-forwarded to his death in 1969. Knowing this — and keeping in mind that the stars of 1923 (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) are in their 80s — one can assume we're done with this era of Montana.

The only reason to run it back would be to make a little more money, but there's a perfectly good way to do that without wearing out a welcome ...

Is 1944 the Next Yellowstone Prequel?

In theory, 1944 should be the next Yellowstone prequel. It likely isn't going to be the next spinoff we see, however. Madison with Michelle Pfieffer is in production for a 2025 release. Look for that to come before any other addition to the franchise.

Fans should guard their enthusiasm for this new prequel, however. Reporting by outlets like Puck and Deadline have proven solid, but things change quickly. For example, remember when we all thought Matthew McConaughey would become a part of the Dutton family? Remember that show about the 6666 Ranch in Texas?

Both ideas fizzled without official announcement. Additionally, Paramount is in the process of being sold, and new ownership always brings a new agenda. There are already rumors that Taylor Sheridan's budgets will get slashed — who knows how that could affect his partnership with Paramount and 1944.

Keep this new show in the "believe it when I see it" category.

Who Is John Dutton's Grandfather?

Right now, it appears that the Seven Generations Theory is off by one. It also appears that Kevin Costner's John Dutton — described as a fifth generation rancher in Season 5 of Yellowstone — is only a fourth generation rancher.

That's because Spencer Dutton and Alexandra are parents to baby John Dutton. Since most Yellowstone fans think Dabney Coleman's John Dutton was about 90 years old when he died, the new baby would become him. This makes for six generations between James Dutton in 1883 and Tate Dutton in Yellowstone, not seven.

It's possible the new baby John Dutton has a baby that he names John, and that baby becomes Coleman's character (putting his death around 70 to 75), but given the information we currently have, Spencer Dutton is Costner's John Dutton's grandfather and the Dutton family tree looks like this:

What About Spencer Dutton's Other Baby?

At the very end of the final episode of 1923, Elsa Dutton casually mentions that her brother Spencer took comfort with a widow and fathered a second child between 1923 and his death in 1969. The "oh, by the way" nature of this didn't sit well with fans.

There is no further information about this new baby or the role he'll play in the future of the ranch, but one has to assume he will become known. Otherwise, why even make up that kind of detail?

Is Elizabeth Still Pregnant?

The other Dutton heir that left the ranch is the baby Elizabeth is carrying. Talking to People, Michelle Randolph confirms that her character is still pregnant when she leaves for the coast. She promises to write, but doesn't seem inclined to ever return to Montana.

It's hard to imagine how this baby will play a role in the future of the franchise. He or she likely won't.

Why Does Spencer Dutton Blame Donald Whitfield for Alex's Death?

After Alex dies, Spencer sets off to meet Donald Whitfield, the man he says killed his wife. That's hardly accurate, as she died from frostbite and gangrene, conditions that have more to do with her, Hillary and Paul's hubris and poor planning than anything.

Still, in his mind, the entire chain of events was set in motion when Whitfield began his takeover of the Dutton family ranch. If he'd never fired upon the Duttons, the couple would still be honeymooning in Africa, right?

Actually, that's not right either. Banner Creighton is the one who first attacked the Duttons. He sought revenge after Jacob tried to hang him from a tree, then later called on Whitfield to finance his coup.

When Aunt Cara writes Spencer, urging him to come home, we've not even met Timothy Dalton's character, but love makes one irrational, and nobody really minded Dirty Don getting a bullet in the head.

Did Anyone Ever Hear Alex's Story?

Alex and Spencer spent very little time together before she's taken to the hospital. Jacob got a bit more, but still, we're talking hours, as she was treated for frostbite and delivering a baby.

The only people who heard her full story were Paul and Hillary, the Chicago couple who drover her to their death in Wyoming. It would seem that no living soul is aware of the hell she went through between London and Bozeman. That might be the saddest part about this show.