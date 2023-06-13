‘1923’ Season 2 Production Delayed Indefinitely

Add 1923 to the list of Taylor Sheridan shows falling behind schedule.

Filming for Season 2 was supposed to begin this month in Butte, Mont., but no one from the show turned up, and for awhile, the city couldn't get any answers.

Last week, NBC Montana shared that production has been officially delayed indefinitely.

Butte Civic Center manager Bill Melvin says he was told the delay is due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

An additional Screen Actors Guild strike could begin at the end of the month.

Production for 1923 was scheduled to begin in Butte on June 5.

A week prior to this news, Melvin said he couldn't get a response from the production team about when — or if — they'd be coming back to Montana. The city had agreed to lease the Civic Center for $75,000 a month, but that lease will now bleed into 2024.

There is no end in sight for the WGA strike. The SAG-AFTRA contract expires on June 30, and members already voted to approve a strike ahead of negotiations.

What Does This Mean?

The affect on fans of 1923 could be a delay of Season 2, long thought to be on a timeline similar to Season 1 (late this year/early next). Short version: We're gonna have to wait awhile longer to find out if Spencer and Alex make it to Montana and how Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) handle threats to the land.

Yellowstone Season 5 has already been delayed by several months as Paramount and Kevin Costner tried to resolve differences. This final season of the show was announced to begin in November, but these double strikes could certainly prevent that.

Additional Yellowstone-adjacent shows like one based on the 6666 Ranch, a prequel set in the 1940s and a series starring Matthew McConaughey are all thought to — and in some cases need to — follow the series finale of Yellowstone.

The only Dutton-related Taylor Sheridan show that's currently moving is Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a spinoff 1883 that focuses on a U.S. Marshall named Bass Reeves. Actor Dennis Quaid recently shared video from the set:

