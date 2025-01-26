‘1923’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Spencer Dutton’s Dark Side

An early look at Season 2 of 1923 serves notice that Spencer Dutton's past will be a major storyline.

During the show's first season, viewers learn that Spencer (played by Brandon Sklenar) was a World War I hero running from his demons in the most dangerous ways possible.

We never really find out what he did, however. That's about to change.

Season 2 of 1923 begins streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 23.

This is the second prequel to Yellowstone, following 1883 with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the drama as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

On two occasions in the just-released trailer, Spencer's accomplishments are brought to the center. In both instances, it's Dutton family nemesis Banner Creighton speaking in reverence of what the young Dutton has accomplished. In fact, at one point, Banner flat-out says Spencer scares him.

I think Spencer's long journey through America will provide plenty of time for him to think about what he's done and a catharsis similar to Kayce Dutton's during Season 4 of Yellowstone will come with it.

In the end, this should prove consequential to what happens on the family ranch. We know how this story ends. There are five seasons worth of Yellowstone proving that Donald Whitfield doesn't get what he's after. Still, the "how" is why we're going to be glued to TVs in a month.

Spencer and Alexandra's plotline proved to be the most interesting part of this show when it aired two years ago. We also scoured the trailer looking for clues as to how (or if) she makes it to Montana, but came away empty handed. It's possible she doesn't.

Photos from Ep. 4 (see below) of Season 2 find her a long way from Bozeman. Then there's the fact that we never spied an "Alexandra" tombstone in the family graveyard during scenes from Yellowstone.

