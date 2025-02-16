‘1923’ Season 1 Recap: 50 Pictures That Will Prepare You for Season 2

Sure, you could re-watch all eight episodes of 1923 Season 1 again to get up to speed for Season 2.

If you've got the time, that's probably a more satisfying experience, but that's a big "if." This list of 50 pictures that spotlight the main characters, plot lines and action of Season 1 will get you ready for the Season 2 premiere much quicker.

Season 2 of 1923 begins on Feb. 23 on Paramount+

The full cast returns for Season 2, with two new characters played by Janet Montgomery and Jennifer Carpenter.

Once again, the Dutton Rules podcast team will recap episodes each week.

Two full years have passed between episodes of 1923. A pair of Hollywood strikes that slowed production and cast drama around creator Taylor Sheridan's OG show Yellowstone didn't help either. If you forgot who the principal characters are, it's understandable. If you can't recall what the show is about, we get it.

For example, do you remember why Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) first started to fight?

Can you recall the tragedy that ended the season for Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph)?

Don't feel bad if you're rusty. This gallery takes you through the action chronologically.

Yes, there are a ton of spoilers, so if you've not watched but plan to, consider this a warning. A trio of characters die very early, while others are lost along the way.

Some deserve to die, while others are defeated in more heroic fashion. Of course, it all ended with a great big cliffhanger. "I'll meet you in Bozeman," Alexandra screams.

That reads corny, but we promise the moment is a real tear-jerker.