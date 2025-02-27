‘1923’: Spencer and Alex’s Steamy Scenes Are Not What You’d Expect

Fans fell in love with 1923 characters Alex and Spencer’s onscreen chemistry during Season 1. It was the kind of steamy love where you didn’t know if you should look away, but you also wanted to watch, because you just couldn't get enough.

We chatted with Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, ahead of the 1923 Season 2 premiere, and got right to the question all fans are asking: Is Spencer a good kisser?

“Oh my gosh, well ... yeah,” the actress admits, smiling.

“Alex probably thinks so. That’s what I would say. Alex thinks Spencer is a great kisser."

It makes sense, given how often they're kissing on the show — it's a lot.

We had a follow-up question, birthed from a previous conversation we had with country star Lainey Wilson about her kissing scenes on Yellowstone (with actor Ian Bohen).

"I did lay some ground rules," Wilson told us, reiterating what she told Bohen before they had to kiss on screen. "I was like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this and don’t do this.’ And he was like, ‘Whatever makes you feel comfortable.'"

“I was like, ‘Do not put your tongue in my mouth.’ I told him that. Do not do that.”

So, we wanted to know if Schlaepfer had done anything similar.

“No, Brendan and I, we dove in,” she admits. “I think we were so excited about this love story.”

But what viewers see when watching 1923 is an extremely romanticized version of what really went down on set.

“I think — because of the nature of how we filmed, we were in Africa isolated from the rest of the cast — we were traveling, we were dirty ... we probably stunk," Schlaepfer says.

Plus, something happened while filming in Africa that added another hurdle to the, ahem, steamy moments.

Schlaepfer says she, Sklenar, and the whole 1923 crew came down with an E. coli infection from the water there — anything but sexy.

"We had to get on a plane," she recalls. "We were in this teeny airport in South Africa, and all of us were just trying to hold it down, but we're on this airplane just clinching our chairs."

"It was a wild couple of days."

“Honestly, half the time our characters had to kiss, we had just eaten like a sandwich or something. We were truly living in Alex and Spencer’s reality," she reveals.

The full interview with Schlaepfer is part of a new episode of the Dutton Rules podcast. She also foretells some trouble during her passage from London to America and teases how she handles it.

