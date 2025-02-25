During Season 1 of 1923, Spencer and Alex's torrid romance was borderline selfish. It was all about them until he's called home to Montana.

That changed in a big way during the Episode 1 of Season 2, which dropped on Paramount+ on Sunday (Feb. 23). This is your spoiler alert, as our interview with Julia Schlaepfer uncovers the truth about what she was feeling during this overwhelming season of life.

At the end of Season 1, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Schlaepfer) were torn apart after he kills her ex-fiancé in self defense.

She pledges to meet him in Montana but has no idea how to go about doing that.

Spencer Dutton is nephew to Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and son of James Dutton (Tim McGraw).

Dutton Rules podcast co-host Adison Haager talked to Schlaepfer ahead of Season 2. She dishes on the steamy kissing sessions from last season before sharing how she's approaching this season.

"I think we see a new level of grit because it's not just about her anymore," Schlaepfer says. "It's not just about Spencer."

That is because Alex is pregnant.

There were clues toward the end of Season 1, but she reveals it to her best friend during Season 2, Ep. 1. This means she needs to get to Montana fast to be with the father of her child.

Of course, she also knows that if her family and their friends learn what has happened, it will tarnish their name.

"It's no longer at this desire between the two of them, and having adventures and their love," she says. "It's so much bigger than that this season, and we see a much more serious, determined side to Alexandra because of that."

The full interview with Schlaepfer will be part of next Monday's (Feb. 3) episode of the Dutton Rules podcast. She foretells some trouble during her passage from London to America and teases how she handles it.

"Her motherly instincts kick in real quick," the actor says, "and I think also her reason for her journey shifts a little bit. It's not just about going to find Spencer, it's for her future family."

"Every part of her journey now is about this journey and making sure this baby is okay, and making sure this baby gets to Montana so they can be a family together."

As S2, E1 ends, Alexandra is just beginning her journey across the ocean, while Spencer is finishing his. It seems likely it will be several episodes before they reunite, if they reunite.

