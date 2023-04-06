‘Yellowstone': Lainey Wilson Had Rules for Kissing Ian Bohen

Lainey Wilson fans who watched her play Abby on Yellowstone got to see her very first kissing scene. It turns out, touching lips with Ian Bohen is not as much fun as it looks.

Bohen plays a hunky cowboy named Ryan on the show. He's one of the bunkhouse boys and (small spoiler alert) during Season 5, he and Wilson's Abby become romantically entangled.

"He clearly knew this was my first rodeo and I knew it was not his," Wilson tells Adison Haager in the new episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1923 Podcast.

Skip ahead to hear Wilson talking about kissing the seasoned actor. "The Heart Like a Truck" singer is new to that kind of stage and was walloped with the amount of technical direction she received pre-kiss. She also wasn't sure if the two actors should make a plan, or if it was like Fight Club in that the No. 1 rule is you don't talk about it.

"I did lay some ground rules. I was like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this and don’t do this.’ And he was like, ‘Whatever makes you feel comfortable,'" Wilson shares.

Yep, we're going to need details Lainey.

“I was like, ‘Do not put your tongue in my mouth.’ I told him that. Do not do that.”

Bohen obliged, and the kiss came across as sweet and genuine. Wilson admits she was nervous throughout the process and is glad her anxiety was not projected on screen. "(Bohen) made me so comfortable," she adds. "It wasn't like a real-life kiss."

"When I forget the words, I can just look down there at Ian and he knows them. So we all good."

Since Yellowstone, Bohen has popped up at events featuring Wilson on several occasions, most recently the 2023 CMT Music Awards. He's kind of become a groupie, which Wilson says she loves.

"He's become a champion of mine and one of my biggest cheerleaders," she says of her friend. "He's introduced my music to a lot of folks. He just really loves the music. He really does."

Wilson didn't have news on when Season 5 may resume, and she has not shared if she's involved. She did tell Haager that she's caught the acting bug, however, and will be looking for scripts that fit a girl with a great Louisiana accent.

