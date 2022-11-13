The Yellowstone universe expands once again this December with the release of 1923, a new chapter of the Dutton family's origin story that began with prequel 1883.

This time around, the new series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of a new generation of Duttons immersed in the challenges of life in the early 20th century. Over the course of the series, the family will have to contend with "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression" in their home turf of the mountain west, according to a press release.

1883 — which co-starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — set a high bar for action, violence and excitement, and 1923 promises to live up to all those themes, according to a just-released teaser clip for the show.

"Violence has always haunted this family, and followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin," a woman's foreboding voice explains at the beginning of the teaser, set against a ranch backdrop, rifle-wielding frontiers people on horseback throughout the scenes. "Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."

In addition to co-stars Ford and Mirren, 1923 will feature Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

It's an exciting time in the Yellowstone world, as the new season of the original show premieres on Paramount Network on Sunday night (Nov. 13.) The show has always had country connections: In addition to including many country performers in its soundtrack and starring McGraw and Hill in 1883, Lainey Wilson will be a cast member on Yellowstone Season 5.