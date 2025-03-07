‘1923’ Fans Are Real Sure This Character Is Going to Die

Death and sunrise are about the only guarantees you get from a Taylor Sheridan show, and 1923 is no different. Fans of the prequel series have a feeling one character will die before Season 2 wraps.

There's not a consensus, but there is an overwhelming favorite.

We put the question to viewers at our YouTube channel. Here is a case for all four choices.

Why Elizabeth Strafford Could Die

As Aunt Cara (Mirren) said in Ep. 2, bad luck has a way of finding Elizabeth Strafford. So far in Season 2, she's encountered a mountain lion and been bitten by a wolf. She was shot in Season 1, and during that same gunfight, her father was killed. Later on, she miscarried a pregnancy.

So yeah, bad things happen to her, and death would be a natural escalation.

Why Alexandra Could Die

Alexandra gave up a royal life to be with Spencer, but they were split up to end Season 1. She was forced to London while he trekked on to Montana. Shortly after, she learned she was pregnant and started a very difficult journey to Bozeman.

A greater understanding of the Yellowstone universe supports the theory that she won't make it to S3 or whatever prequel comes next. In 1883, the heroine Elsa Dutton was killed off in perhaps the most tragic scene from the series. It's easy to imagine Taylor Sheridan doing it once again.

Perhaps as relevant is that it's just hard to imagine her living in Bozeman for decades to come. Wouldn't we have heard about John Dutton's quirky British grandmother in Yellowstone?

Why Jack Dutton Could Die

Jack Dutton is short-tempered and impulsive, qualities that lead to accidents. He's also fearless and is dying to go after the men that shot the family up during S1, E3.

His death would mean the family tree needs to go through Spencer Dutton, which begs all sorts of questions about generations. It'd be sad to see him go, but few would be surprised if Jack does something dumb to get himself killed.

Why Spencer Dutton Could Die

Spencer Dutton is the World War I war hero who attracts enemies and violence. Surely someone may get the best of him one day.

He's also sort of of a black swan. James, John, Jack, Jacob, Spencer ... which of these stands out as someone who won't bridge the gap to another pair of John Duttons (played by Dabney Coleman and Kevin Costner)?

Which 1923 Character Will Die in Season 2?

A poll of nearly 800 ToC YouTube subscribers finds Elizabeth Strafford to be most likely to die. She's followed by Jack, Alexandra and then Spencer.

Nearly half of all voters chose Elizabeth, which probably means she's safe, because this show is nothing if not unpredictable.

