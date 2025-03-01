‘1923’: Who Is Julia Schlaepfer? Alexandra Actor’s Other Co-Stars Are Equally Famous

Julia Schlaepfer's real-life history is almost as mysterious as Alexandra's on 1923. You'll learn about the actor if you work for it, but very little is provided up front.

During Season 2 of 1923, Schlaepfer plays Alexandra or "Alex," Countess of Sussex, but she'd prefer to be recognized as Alexandra Dutton. By law, that's who she is, but she and Spencer were separated, and she returned home to England to figure out how to get back to Montana.

Ep. 1 contains a huge plot twist we won't spoil here. Talking to Taste of Country, Schlaepfer said the one scene that was most difficult to digest in real life comes late in Season 2.

Season 2 of 1923 (a Yellowstone prequel) continues to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes every Sunday.

At the end of Season 1, Schlaepfer's character is torn away from Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) when he accidentally kills her former fiancé.

They pledge to find each other again, but the journey is long and arduous.

Who Is Julia Schlaepfer?

Julia Schlaepfer is an actor from Bellevue, Wash. That's according IMDB.com, and unless you dig deep, you won't find much more.

We dug deep.

The 30-year-old (born March 3, 1995) called New York City home for a long period of time, but also lived in L.A. to film various projects. Growing up, she actually didn't want to be an actor at all. The woman we call Alex longed to be a professional ballerina.

As If magazine has about the only profile we can find on Schlaepfer. There, she admits she trained every day from about five years old until her late teens.

"In my junior year I kept getting injured, and it was the same stress fracture over and over again," she says. "I was constantly in physical therapy, and I was in constant pain. There was a point where I had to come to terms with the fact that my body and bone structure was just not built for ballet."

That was very difficult, but she says a break from dance allowed her time to discover a passion for acting. So, during her senior year of high school, she applied to every performing arts school there was and was accepted into NYU. That's where she went to college, and she's been a New York girl since.

Julia Schlaepfer is not married and not known to be in a romantic relationship. She also does not have any known children.

Julia Schlaepfer TV and Film Roles

1923 is Julia Schlaepfer's highest profile role, but hardly her only time working alongside A-level Hollywood stars.

In 2019 and 2020, she played Alice Charles in a Netflix satire/teen drama called The Politician. There were two seasons of the show, and it received mixed reviews, although no one was overly critical of her character ("the icy, politically calculating, girlfriend of lead character," per As If).

Ryan Murphy created the show, but look at the other stars: Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, Jessica Lange, Bette Midler ... The show could have been huge, and maybe it still will be.

A third season was expected to come in time, but since 2020, no one has heard of it, and Platt told the Gay Times that he knew nothing last July. That's fine, because "Alex" is busy in Montana.

Schlaepfer's other notable credit was in a film called Charlie Says, released in 2018. "Charlie" is famed serial killer Charles Manson, and the movie tells of Leslie "Lulu" Van Houten's life in the Manson family cult and attempts to deprogram her after imprisonment.

She plays Sandra Good in the biopic. The film also received mixed reviews.

Per IMDB, Schlaepfer has a handful of additional TV credits, including American Horror Stories, Instinct and Madam Secretary.

The Sky Is Everywhere (2022) is another film she was in.

'1923': Who Is Julia Schlaepfer, AKA Alexandra, Countess of Sussex? Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, Countess of Sussex in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 . Her love story with Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is perhaps the best part of the show. They are both in serious danger as Season 2 begins. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes