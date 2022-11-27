A range war is heating up in the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, and matriarch Cara Dutton — played by Helen Mirren — is one of its most formidable players.

The official trailer for the show — which is the latest chapter of the Dutton family origin story, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan — premiered on Sunday (Nov. 27), continuing to paint a picture of the Duttons and the challenges they face in the early 20th century in their home in the mountainous West.

The trailer focuses on the arrival of a new family on the ranch that borders the Yellowstone property, but the rapport between the two families is less than neighborly: From the very start, the Duttons greet their new neighbors with frostiness, and distrust soon gives way to an all-out range war. While Jacob Dutton — played by Harrison Ford — cuts an intimidating figure as the patriarch of the family, his wife Cara is arguably even more menacing.

"Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose," she tells one of the newcomers in the trailer. "But your fight is with me, and I kill much slower."

1923 is the latest expansion of the Dutton origin story, which began with prequel 1883. Country stars have had significant connections both to that show and to Yellowstone: Not only has the series prominently featured country artists' music in the soundtrack, but Tim McGraw and Faith Hill played the starring roles in 1883, and Lainey Wilson has an on-screen arc as a regular in the latest season of Yellowstone.

In addition to co-stars Ford and Mirren, 1923 will feature Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn. The show will premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, and the Paramount Network will also simulcast an airing of the first 1923 episode, immediately following that evening's episode of Yellowstone.