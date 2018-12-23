Your Guide to the Best Country Christmas Music of 2018

The list of great country Christmas songs and albums slated for 2018 is short, but sweet. Martina McBride and Tracy Lawrence lead a group of holiday releases that once again features Brett Eldredge.

Eldredge has released the deluxe version of his Glow album — an instant classic for the country music fan. But he's not the only one with a Frank Sinatra-inspired Christmas release. McBride admits the horns and sounds of her new It's the Holiday Season album were inspired by Ol' Blue Eyes.

Find more pure country albums with Christmas releases from Lawrence and Aaron Watson. Chely Wright released an EP inspired by Christmas in Kansas. Runaway June and Maren Morris cut just single songs this Christmas, but they're good ones.

Do you have an all time favorite or do any of these albums from 2018 make your personal best of list? If more Christmas albums are released or announced before Dec. 25, this list will be updated.

New Country Christmas Music Releases in 2018:

Aaron Watson, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas Album

Brett Eldredge, Glow (Deluxe Edition)

Chely Wright, Santa Will Find You EP

Dailey & Vincent, The Sounds of Christmas Album

Lonestar, Phil Vassar, "Not So Silent Night"

Maren Morris, Pentatonix, "When You Believe"

Martina McBride, It's the Holiday Season Album

Mason Ramsey, "White Christmas"

Runaway June, "Sleigh Ride"

Tracy Lawrence, Frozen in Time Album