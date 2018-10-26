Maren Morris and Pentatonix are now following in the footsteps of vocalists including Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey with a cover of the song “When You Believe.” The song is featured on the a capella group’s new holiday album Christmas Is Here!

“Being a part of this song with these freakishly talented people gave me all my throwback choir/musical vibes I needed,” Morris posted to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 26) alongside an audio clip of the song, which was originally featured in the 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt. “Plus, I’ve known [Pentatonix singer] Scott Hoying since we were kids. Get in the holiday spirit and listen to Pentatonix’ amazing album out now!”

Morris joins fellow vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson on the new album, with the former American Idol standout joining with the group to cover Amy Grant’s holiday classic “Grown-Up Christmas List.”

You've Never Heard Morgan Wallen Quite Like This Before

Pentatonix, which includes members Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kristin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Mark Sallee, also sing a number of holiday classics on the album, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The group are set to go out on a tour to promote the album beginning in November.

For Morris, the appearance on the album is just another accomplishment during what has been quite a year for the country star. Recently, the vocalist received two platinum RIAA plaques celebrating the success of her singles “I Could Use a Love Song” and “80s Mercedes,” as well as a 2X platinum certification for “My Church."

See Country Stars With Santa