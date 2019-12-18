Garth Brooks played just 13 shows in only 10 cities in 2019, but the country star made them count. Brooks is country music's top touring artist for the year, per Pollstar.

The trade publication tracks concert data — ticket sales, number of shows, money made — across all genres and recently published its list of the Top 100 touring artists of 2019. Brooks, the first country artist to make the list, lands at No. 24 in the ranking.

Brooks, with his 2019 Stadium Tour dates, sold 856,000 tickets, which netted him $76.1 million for the year. Those are impressive numbers, but they pale in comparison to those of the year's top overall touring act: pop star Pink, who sold more than 1.8 million tickets and netted $215.2 million in the process. (For what it's worth, she also played 68 shows, more than five times the number of stops Brooks made.)

For those keeping score, in December, Billboard reported Eric Church as country music's top touring artist of 2019. However, a 2016 piece by Pollstar explains, Billboard's data runs November-November, and only includes the information reported to them. Pollstar, meanwhile, looks at the calendar year, and while their information is mostly official, they also create educated estimations for the missing data.

In all, 19 country or country-adjacent acts are among Pollstar's Top 100 touring artists of 2019, including most of Brooks' 2019 CMA Entertainer of the Year competitors. Keep reading to see 'em all.