Relive the Top 5 Moments From the 2020 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift returned to a country awards show for the first time in nearly a decade, but that moment didn't crack our Top 5 from the ACM Awards. With so much to talk about in 2020, she may not have even made a Top 10!

Carrie Underwood is all over this list of the five best moments from Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) show in Nashville. The broadcast came from three iconic venues: the Bluebird Cafe, the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, and all winners received their awards live, even if they were on the west coast, as Blake Shelton was in winning Single of the Year. He didn't make the Top 5, either, but here's who did.

Underwood's medley makes this list, and so does her tie in the Entertainer of the Year category. Eric Church's performance of "Stick That in Your Country Song" was Top 5-worthy, and so too was Mickey Guyton's powerful performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" Host Keith Urban joined Guyton for the song, creating one of the more important moments in country awards show history. It was indeed historic, as Guyton became the first Black woman to be a featured performer at the ACMs.

Trisha Yearwood's in memoriam tribute absolutely made this list. Heading into the show this was the one performance you could safely bet on to deliver tears and it did. The past 12 months have been especially difficult in America but the loss of so many talented country music singers, songwriters and producers has made the year even more troubling.

What was the No. 1 moment? Watch the video above and let us know if you think we nailed it in the comments or on Twitter.