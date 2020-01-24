Country's big-name stars will be out in full force at this year's Grammy Awards.

The (tentative) 2020 Grammys seating chart, released by CBS, shows where all of the presenters, nominees and performers will be sitting after they walk the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will be seatmates. Nas X will also lead an epic performance of "Old Town Road" during the show that will include Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and BTS, plus some surprise guests.

Shania Twain is going to the 2020 Grammys, too, and it looks like she'll be seated right in front of six-time nominee pop singer Billie Eilish. Little Big Town will be seated by pop music's Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande. The quartet is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "The Daughters."

Dan + Shay will be seated in front of rapper Meek Mill and directly behind Nas and Cyrus. The duo is nominated for Best Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for "Speechless."

Look for Brandi Carlile next to her duet partner Tanya Tucker on Music's Biggest Night, and the pair will also be performing during the telecast. Carlile worked on Tucker's latest album While I'm Livin', which is nominated for Best Country Album. Carlile would also pocket a win in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her duet with Maren Morris on "Common," and her collab on Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now," which she co-wrote, is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Country Song.

Keith Urban will be presenting and is sitting in the front row at the 2020 Grammy Awards, directly in front of performers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will be seated next to Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor Swift will be sitting in the second row, next to K-Pop sensations BTS, and directly behind Beyonce and Jay Z. Swift is up for three awards: Song of the Year for "Lover," Best Pop Solo Performance for "You Need to Calm Down" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS at 8 PM ET. The premiere ceremony will be held via livestream on the Grammy website.