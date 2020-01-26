Willie Nelson Wins 2020 Grammys Best Country Solo Performance For ‘Ride Me Back Home’

The 2020 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance has been awarded to Willie Nelson for his "Ride Me Back Home," from his 2019 album of the same name

Nelson did not attend the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, where the award was announced, so host Luis Fonsi accepted the award on his behalf.

Nominees in this category this year included Tyler Childers for "All Your'n," Ashley McBryde's "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Blake Shelton for "God's Country" and Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now."

Over his career, Nelson has been nominated for 52 Grammys. His most recent win was in 2019 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (for My Way). He has previously won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2016 for Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Best Country Collaboration With Vocals in 2007 for "Lost Highway" and again in 2002 for "Mendocino County Line."

In 2000, he was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to music. In 1990, he won the Grammy Legend Award, and in 1986 he was honored with the President's Merit Award.

In 1982 he was awarded with the Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Always on My Mind" and once again in 1978 for "Georgia On My Mind." He took home the Best Country Song for "On The Road Again" in 1980. "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" took home Best Country Vocal Performance By A Duo or Group in 1978.

His first Grammy Award win was in 1975 at the 18th Annual Grammy Awards for "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain" for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

