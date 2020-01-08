Maren Morris and Dan + Shay are among the artists leading the way in nominations at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. But they aren't the only country music performers nominated.

Morris is a strong contender with four total nominations, and Dan + Shay and Luke Combs each have three. But Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett all grabbed one as well. See the list of country music nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Awards below.

Country music appears in some of the more general nominations, as well. One of Combs' noms puts him amid pop stars Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone and Khalid for Male Artist of the Year. Similarly, Dan + Shay infiltrate the pack of performers nominated for Best Duo/Group of the year. The nom positions the twosome between Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! at the Disco.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards take place March 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Television and streaming viewers can tune into the award show that evening on Fox at 8PM ET.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees:

Country Song of the Year:

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Maren Morris, "Girl"

Blake Shelton, "God’s Country"

Justin Moore, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home"

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses"

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco