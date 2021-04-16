Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

There are some big names in the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year category this year: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

In the year of the pandemic, the definition of "Entertainer" kind of changed. It became less about live entertaining and shows performed, and more about just being top of mind. All five of these guys, I would say, did just that. They all adapted to what was happening and shifted momentum in a fast and precise way.

In my humble opinion, just based off of what I stated above, I say Luke Combs should be the 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year. Not only did he release so much new music, he was most active on social media with sharing unreleased music and staying relevant in a year of many changes to everyone's lifestyles and routines.

I stewed over my decision for many hours, but I'm firm on it. What about you? Who do you think should win Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards?

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.