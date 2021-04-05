Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Dan + Shay and more are scheduled to perform at the 2021 ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music announced the show's full lineup on Monday morning (April 5).

Twenty-nine artists are set to perform 30-plus songs during the 2021 ACM Awards, a press release reports. In addition to Lambert, Church and Dan + Shay, the performance lineup also includes show co-hosts Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, the War and Treaty, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Chris Young.

Though the details of the artists' performances have not yet been shared, the press release promises "unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments." It's likely Lambert, Ingram and Randall will perform together, as they're releasing The Marfa Tapes as a trio in May, and that Lambert will also perform with King, as the two recently released a collaboration, "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Underwood's new gospel album, My Savior, features gospel legend Winans, and Ballerini and Chesney, Brown and Young and Hurd and Morris all have collaborative singles out together.

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures, per the press release.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS.