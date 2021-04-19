Little Big Town's stroll through Nashville's Lower Broadway put an exclamation point on an ACM Awards that had already signaled hope for live music moving forward. It's just one of five moments we felt deserved a spotlight on this list of the Top 5 the 2021 CBS show.

Four performances and one award win make up this year's list from Sunday's (April 18) 2021 ACM Awards. These moments reminded us what it feels like to have live performers on stage in front of us, doing what they do so well. Sure, there was still a TV screen and a million pixels between us, but that didn't matter when Carrie Underwood reached for those high notes to end her medley. It didn't matter as Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris came in close at the very end of their intimate performance.

Alan Jackson makes our list of the best moments — so too do Carly Pearce and Lee Brice. One could argue that Pearce was the big winner at this year's ACMs: She won two awards and delivered a tremendous performance, but she also turned the page on a difficult personal chapter in her life and cemented herself as one of country music's top female artists.

What was your favorite moment at the 2021 ACM Awards? Watch our Top 5 below:

Luke Bryan won Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Morris took Male and Female Artist of the Year. Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay were other big winners from the ACM Awards — a great night for country music.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.