2021 ACM Awards Winners: See the Full List

The winners in the 2021 ACM Awards have been announced, and the list of names signals a new generation of country hitmakers coming into their own.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne announced this year's first ACM nominations on Feb. 26. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations in 2021 with six apiece, while Miranda Lambert had five nods.

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen had already been revealed as early winners in the 2021 ACM Awards before the broadcast, taking home New Female and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, while Kane Brown won Video of the Year honors. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were also named the winners in the category of Music Event of the Year for their collaboration on "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Morris and Stapleton both posted big wins on Sunday, along with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and more. Luke Bryan ended up taking home the night's biggest prize despite having to skip the ceremony due to testing positive for COVID-19.

A list of the 2021 ACM Awards winners is below. The 2021 ACM Awards aired from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium on Sunday night, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

The awards ceremony began at 8PM ET and aired live on CBS, streaming live on Paramount+. Sign up for the streaming service here.

Full List of 2021 ACM Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan — WINNER!

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris — WINNER!

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett — WINNER!

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — WINNER!

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett — WINNER!

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen — WINNER!

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, Luke Bryan (Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown (Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes. Record Label: RCA Nashville)

Never Will, Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: EMI Records Nashville)

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb. Record Label: Mercury Nashville) — WINNER!

Single of the Year

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producers: Busbee. Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records) — WINNER!

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress (Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin. Record Label: Columbia Nashville)

Song of the Year

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby. Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing)

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde (Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally. Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp)

"Some People Do," Old Dominion (Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally. Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music)

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton (Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson. Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp)

"The Bones," Maren Morris (Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz. Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane

Publishing Corp.) — WINNER!

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris (Director: Gabrielle Woodland. Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke)

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy. Producer: Heather Levenstone)

"Gone," Dierks Bentley (Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson. Producer: David Garcia)

"Hallelujah," Carrie Underwood and John Legend (Director: Randee St. Nicholas. Producer: Greg Wells)

"Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown (Director: Alex Alvga. Producer: Christen Pinkston) — WINNER!

Music Event of the Year

"Be a Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff. Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

"Does to Me," Luke Combs feat. Eric Church (Producer: Scott Moffatt. Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: Busbee. Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records) — WINNER!

"Nobody But You," Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani (Producer: Scott Hendricks. Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"One Beer," Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson (Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi. Record Label: Big Loud Records)

"One Too Many," Keith Urban and Pink (Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville.)