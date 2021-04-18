Dan + Shay Take Home Duo of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards

Dan + Shay have won the award for Duo of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were on hand at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville during the ACM Awards ceremony on Sunday night (April 18) to receive the award, which actor Leslie Jordan presented after an introduction from Dolly Parton.

Dan + Shay beat out Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae for the honor. Smyers was effusive in his acceptance speech.

"This is absolutely incredible to be standing onstage here at the Bluebird," he began. "I remember visiting this place over 10 years ago, before I moved to Nashville with dreams of being a songwriter in this town.

"I'm still just as excited every day, getting to wake up and write country music," he gushed before thanking the ACM, the voters, the other acts in their category, their team and his wife, Abby.

"This is so special ... I wanna thank God for this guy," Mooney said of his duo partner. He went on to thank his wife and two sons, as well as country radio and the fans.

Dan + Shay's win came after a performance earlier in the night that set off the online rumor mill when it appeared that their mouths were out of sync with the audio track as they sang "Glad You Exist." It's not clear what portion of the 2021 ACM Awards was truly live and which parts were pre-recorded.

